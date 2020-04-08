Tony Ferguson is looking to one more time claim an interim lightweight title when he faces Justin Gaethje on April 19 (AEDT). The championship bout headlines UFC 249 fight card held at a yet to be revealed location.

Ahead of the event the promotion hit the stream with one of the previous bouts of “El Cucuy”. The contest features Ferguson, making his return after a year of layoff due to injury, when he faced former champion in the division Anthony “Showtime” Pettis.

Ferguson and Pettis squared off in October 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The bout served as a co-main event of UFC 229 fight card topped by the reigning 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov up against former two-division champion Conor McGregor (results here).

The scheduled for three-round encounter didn’t go the distance. It was all over after the second round when the corner of Pettis advised the referee that their fighter was unable to continue due to broken hand.

As a result Ferguson took the win by TKO. In addition, he earned his fourth Fight of the Night bonus.

For those looking for more bouts of Tony Ferguson – his first fight in the UFC can be found here.