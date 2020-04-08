The location for UFC 249 has been named. At this stage, however, unofficially. According to reports the Tachi Palace Casino Resort near Lemoore, California is set to host the pay-per-view fight card on April 19 (AEDT). The headline-bout is scheduled to see an interim lightweight championship between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Dana White told ESPN that “this place where this fight is going to be on April 18 I have locked up for two months, so I’m going to continue to pump fights out.”

UFC President did not name the location in the US, where Ferguson and Gaethje are expected to battle it out for an interim 155-pound gold. Nevertheless, New York Times reported, citing the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity, that the Tachi Palace Casino Resort is indeed the place.

The casino is closed as of March 20 amid coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. It is located on land belonging to the Tachi-Yokut Tribe, part of the federally recognized Santa Rosa Indian Community.

White also told ESPN that he secured an island, where international fights are going to be held with those athletes, who are currently unable to travel to the US.

“I’ve got an island. The infrastructure is being built right now. We’re going to do all of our international fights on this island.”

“So when we do this fight April 18, international and in the United States, we’re going to start cranking. The UFC will be back up and running, internationally and here in the States.”

The official announcement regarding the UFC 249 location is yet to be made.

The co-main event is the women’s MMA rematch between former strawweight champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade. The full UFC 249 fight card can be found here.