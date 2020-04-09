Knockout artists Badr Hari and Gokhan Saki are two of some of the most explosive heavyweight kickboxers of all time. The representatives of heyday of original K-1 are known for their devastating power, versatile skills and determination.

Over the course of their careers the pair met twice. The video of their second fight hit the stream this week in terms of “Have you seen this” clips shared by GLORY Kickboxing.

The Hari vs Saki rematch headlined It’s Showtime 2012 in Leeuwarden, Holland. The contest didn’t go the distance.

It was all over inside of the first three minutes. Following a fast-paced punch-kick exchange, Hari dropped Saki with right uppercut. The latter beat the count and the fight resumed.

Further in the round, “The Golden Boy” rocked “The Rebel” with right hook. The latter once again received an eight count, yet had his hands up to continue.

Ultimately, referee Atsushi Onari waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 44 seconds into the opening round, when Badr Hari moved forward landing another right uppercut, dropping Gokhan Saki on the canvas for the third and final time.

Their first fight was held back in October 2004 at the “2 Hot 2 Handle” event in Rotterdam, Holland. Hari also took the win, coming out victorious via second-round TKO, when Saki’s corner instructed the referee to stop the fight.

In his next outing Badr Hari is scheduled to face Benjamin Adegbuyi on June 20 in Rotterdam. The video of his 45-second knockout of Semmy Schilt can be found here.

Gokhan Saki turned MMA fighter and signed with the UFC, where to date he has declared a 1-1 record.