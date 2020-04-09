Ali Abdelaziz took another swing at former two-division champion Conor McGregor. In the recent interview with TMZ Sports manager to Khabib Nurmagomedov said that “The Notorious” is “all fake”, “not even in conversation right now”, and is “like a jealous prostitute”.

In March Conor McGregor announced that he was buying $1.8 mil worth of equipment for hospitals and called for people to stay home in order to help fighting coronavirus crisis. When the news broke that Nurmagomedov was out of UFC 249 fight against Ferguson, former “Champ-Champ” criticized “The Eagle” saying he it was a “game of chicken“, while the latter is unable to leave Russia.

“It’s crazy because this guy has been telling people to stay home, don’t come outside, he’s donating millions of dollars, which now we know this sh*t is all fake,” Ali Abdelaziz said. “You’re telling everybody to stay home, now Khabib – the government of Russia says he can’t travel, you’re going to call him a chicken? [Conor McGregor] doesn’t matter.”

Abdelaziz also said that McGregor is Number 4, and would lose against his fighter, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

“[He is not] number 1, he’s not number 2, he’s not number 3. It’s Khabib, Justin, Tony. [He’s] number 4. He’s not even in the conversation right now.”

“He’s just like a jealous prostitute, she’s got too old for her to make money.”

“Why don’t you even jump on a plane and come fight Tony Ferguson?” Abdelaziz asked McGregor. “I bet he understands that Tony Ferguson would beat his ass too.”

“All those 3 guys would beat his ass. Justin, Tony and Khabib.”

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje are scheduled to headline UFC 249 fight card live on pay-per-view on April 19 (AEDT). The winner will lift an interim lightweight title. The reigning 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is stuck in Russia, that shut its borders amid COVID-19 pandemic.