The scheduled for April 19 (AEDT) rematch between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade no longer co-headlines UFC 249 fight card at Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, CA. “Thug Rose” withdrew from the contest due to a currently unknown reason, Combate reported.
Former UFC women’s strawweight champions first met in May 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Then champion Rose Namajunas (8-4) was making the second defense of her belt, but failed to retain the strap, suffering the defeat by KO in the second round.
Jessica Andrade (20-7) became a champion and went on to defend the title against Zhang Weili in August 2019 in Shenzhen, China. The latter claimed the win by knockout as quickly as in 42 seconds.
The promotion is yet to officially announce the cancellation of Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade 2 fight.
In the main event of UFC 249 Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje battle it out for an interim lightweight title. With the removal of Namajunas, the current fight card can be found here.
UFC 249 fight card
Main Card
Lightweight Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje
Women’s Strawweight Jessica Andrade vs. TBD
Heavyweight Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro
Welterweight Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
Featherweight Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
Preliminary Card
Heavyweight Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Middleweight Ronaldo Souza vs. Uriah Hall
Lightweight Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales
Bantamweight Marlon Vera vs. Ray Borg
Early Prelims
Lightweight Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy
Women’s Bantamweight Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
Light Heavyweight Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey