The scheduled for April 19 (AEDT) rematch between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade no longer co-headlines UFC 249 fight card at Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, CA. “Thug Rose” withdrew from the contest due to a currently unknown reason, Combate reported.

Former UFC women’s strawweight champions first met in May 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Then champion Rose Namajunas (8-4) was making the second defense of her belt, but failed to retain the strap, suffering the defeat by KO in the second round.

Jessica Andrade (20-7) became a champion and went on to defend the title against Zhang Weili in August 2019 in Shenzhen, China. The latter claimed the win by knockout as quickly as in 42 seconds.

The promotion is yet to officially announce the cancellation of Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade 2 fight.

In the main event of UFC 249 Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje battle it out for an interim lightweight title. With the removal of Namajunas, the current fight card can be found here.

UFC 249 fight card

Main Card

Lightweight Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Women’s Strawweight Jessica Andrade vs. TBD

Heavyweight Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

Welterweight Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Featherweight Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Middleweight Ronaldo Souza vs. Uriah Hall

Lightweight Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales

Bantamweight Marlon Vera vs. Ray Borg

Early Prelims

Lightweight Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy

Women’s Bantamweight Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Light Heavyweight Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey