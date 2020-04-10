There is no world-class live events scheduled for this coming weekend amid coronavirus pandemic. To keep the fight stream going, numerous organizations have scheduled a replay of their past events. This includes Bellator MMA, which is set to roll back one of its previous fight cards held in Dublin, Ireland.

The promotion announced a replay of Bellator 240 and European Series 7, scheduled for April 11 (April 12 AEDT). MMA event took place at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland in February.

The European Series portion of the card was headlined by the women’s MMA bout between Leah McCourt and Judith Ruis. The top of Bellator 240 saw Brent Primus up against Chris Bungard. The complete results can be found here.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 240 and European Series 7 replay on the promotion’s channel on YouTube. The date and time of live stream in the US is scheduled for Saturday, April 11 at 3pm PST / 6 EST. The event schedule in Australia converts to Sunday, April 12 at 9 am AEDT / 6 am AWST.

Our next ? Event Replay ? airs in just ?? days – this Saturday, 4/11. Tune in to see these warriors throw down on our YouTube channel (link below?) at 3pm PST 6pm EST. #AloneTogether ?? https://t.co/IRTWO4XPa7 We’ll be re-airing events every Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday! pic.twitter.com/3pZpJ58gBK — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 9, 2020

In addition, the promotion announced the future replay of its past shows every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Due to coronavirus crisis Bellator MMA have cancelled a number of its scheduled events in San Jose, London, Temecula.