The new Girl Power Kickboxing video hit the stream. The contest features Diane Schembri of Malta up against Anna Cora of Poland.

The pair squared off in the quarter-final bout Girl Power 7. The eight-woman kickboxing tournament took place in Kladno, Czech Republic in October 2018.

The scheduled for three rounds bout went a full distance. In the end, a unanimous judges’ decision went in favor of the competitor from Malta.

While Anna Cora was eliminated, Diane Schembri proceeded to semi-final. She, however, fell short, dropping a unanimous decision against the representative of the country-host Tereza Dvorakova.

The latter went on fighting and faced the eventual tournament winner Lucia Szabova (complete fight results here). The video of Girl Power 7 final can be found here.

More women’s kickboxing bouts from the Girl Power series and other video content can be found on FIGHTMAG channel on YouTube.