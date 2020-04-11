Due to coronavirus crisis there is no live events to enjoy. Nevertheless, the fight fans have an opportunity to talk to their favorites through social media. Premier Boxing Champions announced a schedule for the next week, featuring its top names, including Deontay Wilder, Anthony Dirrell, Keith Thurman, Leo Santa Cruz, Andre Berto, David Benavidez and Gervonta Davis.

The full schedule can be found below. Date and time ET / PT.

Former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman appears on “Time Out With Ray Flores” live on the PBC Instagram. The date and time is set for Monday April 13 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and former super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell appear on the PBC Podcast hosted by Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal. The Podcast is available on Wednesday, April 15 on the PBC website, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets.

WBA super featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz appears in the “At Home With…” series, hanging out live on the PBC page on Facebook. The stream is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

A special edition of “At Home With…” features WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis interviewed by former welterweight champion Andre Berto. The kick off on the PBC Instagram is scheduled for Friday, April 17 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez will appear on “Going The Distance” on the PBC channel on YouTube, where he will break down his fight against Anthony Dirrell. The date and time is set for Thursday, April 16 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

In addition, “PBC Replay” is set to feature the full televised card for the first Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares showdown. The stream is available on the PBC channel on YouTube on Saturday, April 18 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.