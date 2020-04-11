There is no live events scheduled for this weekend amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All bouts, including UFC 249 card, have been cancelled or postponed. Nevertheless, MMA fans can enjoy some of the past fights featured on a special programming on ESPN 2.

The date and time for “UFC takeover” in the US is scheduled for April 11 at 7pm ET / 4 pm PT. In Australia this converts to April 12 at 10am AEDT / 7am AWST.

The list of bouts includes Michael Johnson up against Justin Gaethje in the TUF 25 Finale. Also on the program, Henry Cejudo faceoff Marlon Moraes at UFC 238, and Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje at UFC on Fox 29.

The UFC encore presentation is set to feature some of the most recent bouts of Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. This includes three UFC Unleashed episodes.

The complete UFC on ESPN 2 schedule for April 11 can be found below (Time ET / PT).

7pm ET / 4pm PT: UFC Unleashed: M. Johnson vs. Gaethje

8pm ET / 5pm PT: UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls

9pm ET / 6pm PT: UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes

12am ET / 7pm PT: UFC Main Event: Poirier vs. Gaethje