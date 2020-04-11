With no live events happening amid coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, numerous fight organizations replay their past shows. Muay Thai event Nemesis 11 joins the schedule for this weekend. The broadcast is set for Sunday, April 12.

Nemesis Fight Show 11 took place at Kingsway Indoor Stadium in Perth, WA in May 2016. The world-class Muay Thai promotion was headlined by the WKN Intercontinental bout – Australia vs France, following a series of National and State championship matchups.

In the main event Toby Smith of Australia faced off John Beausejour of France. The undercard saw the best of Queensland and WA in a series of title bouts. The seven-fight lineup can be found below. The fight results and photos can be found here.

The event was promoted by Patrick Talbot and Bill Seth. The WKN Supervisor was Nathan “Carnage” Corbett. UFC welterweight Jake Matthews was the ringside commentator.

Nemesis 11: How to watch and start time

Muay Thai fans can watch Nemesis 11 on FIGHTMAG channel on YouTube. The date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, April 12 at 6pm AEDT / 3pm AWST (Perth time).

In the US, the schedule converts to 3am ET / 12am PT. The fight fans in Europe can watch Nemesis 11 at 9am CET (Paris time).

Fight Card

Toby Smith vs Johane Beausejour

Jake Lund vs Millad Farzad

Chadd Collins vs Parviz Iskenderov

Benny Mahoney vs Ricardo Pisaneschi

Damon Nelson vs Brandon Spain

Jeremy Firth vs Ray Karaitiana

Emma Graham vs Kim Townsend