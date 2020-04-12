This full body workout takes 30 minutes to complete. Being a bodyweight workout, no equipment is needed. The video includes a warm up to get your muscles and joints prepared, and a series of cool down stretches to finish. It’s suitable for beginner to intermediate levels. Options to make each exercise harder are shown in the video.
Home workout: 30-minute FULL BODY
- 3 rounds
- 6 exercises
- Work: 45 seconds
- Rest: 15 seconds
- Rest between rounds: 1 minute
Exercise 1 – Lateral step. This exercise targets the glute medius (your side glute muscles), and also works the quadriceps.
Exercise 2 – Alternating plank raise. This exercise builds core stability and also works your arms, with emphasis on the triceps.
Exercise 3 – Split squat. This exercise is performed to target the glute muscles. A full workout targeting the glutes is available here.
Exercise 4 – Isometric ‘YW’. This exercise targets the back muscles.
Exercise 5 – Sumo squat floor tap. This exercise works the glutes, the hamstrings and the adductors (inner thighs).
Exercise 6 – Kneeling superman. This exercise challenges your core stability.
Each exercise is demonstrated in the video with voiceover talking you through the technique and cues to self-correct.
Cool down stretches
After you complete three rounds of the six exercises, you move on to a series of static stretches as you cool down. The following stretches are demonstrated in the video:
- Lower back stretch
- Glute stretch
- Groin & Inner thigh stretch
- Hamstring stretch
- Hip flexor stretch
- Quadriceps stretch
- Chest stretch
- Thread the Needle shoulder stretch
- Child’s pose
You can stay up to date with new workouts on my Instagram.