This full body workout takes 30 minutes to complete. Being a bodyweight workout, no equipment is needed. The video includes a warm up to get your muscles and joints prepared, and a series of cool down stretches to finish. It’s suitable for beginner to intermediate levels. Options to make each exercise harder are shown in the video.

Home workout: 30-minute FULL BODY

  • 3 rounds
  • 6 exercises
  • Work: 45 seconds
  • Rest: 15 seconds
  • Rest between rounds: 1 minute

Exercise 1 – Lateral step. This exercise targets the glute medius (your side glute muscles), and also works the quadriceps.

Exercise 2 – Alternating plank raise. This exercise builds core stability and also works your arms, with emphasis on the triceps.

Exercise 3 – Split squat. This exercise is performed to target the glute muscles. A full workout targeting the glutes is available here.

Exercise 4 – Isometric ‘YW’. This exercise targets the back muscles.

Exercise 5 – Sumo squat floor tap. This exercise works the glutes, the hamstrings and the adductors (inner thighs).

Exercise 6 – Kneeling superman. This exercise challenges your core stability.

Each exercise is demonstrated in the video with voiceover talking you through the technique and cues to self-correct.

Cool down stretches

After you complete three rounds of the six exercises, you move on to a series of static stretches as you cool down. The following stretches are demonstrated in the video:

  • Lower back stretch
  • Glute stretch
  • Groin & Inner thigh stretch
  • Hamstring stretch
  • Hip flexor stretch
  • Quadriceps stretch
  • Chest stretch
  • Thread the Needle shoulder stretch
  • Child’s pose

