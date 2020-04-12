The reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman joined today’s leading MMA promotion in July 2015. “The Nigerian Nightmare” made his official debut inside the Octagon, when he faced Hayder Hassan at The Ultimate Fighter 21 finale in Las Vegas.

The contest didn’t go the distance. Usman claimed the win via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1 minute and 19 seconds into the second round. In addition to taking the welterweight tournament, he also earned the Performance of the Night. The free fight video hit the stream this week.

Since then Kamaru Usman fought ten times. In his previous outing in December 2019 he retained his welterweight belt via fifth-round TKO of Colby Covington. Prior to that he claimed the title against former champion Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision and earned his second Performance of the Night award in a fight against Rafael dos Anjos.

In his following bout Usman has been scheduled to face Jorge Masvidal. The pair has been targeted to headline UFC 252 fight card featured on the schedule of International Fight Week in Las Vegas in July.

However, amid coronavirus crisis, at this stage it is unclear whether the event proceeds as scheduled.