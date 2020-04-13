UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently in Dagestan, Russia, where he moved for his final weeks of preparation, leading to UFC 249 fight against Tony Ferguson. The bout fell off after when the country shut its borders amid coronavirus pandemic; as well as the whole fight card was eventually cancelled after ESPN and Disney told the promotion to stand down.

Nevertheless, the reigning 155-pound champion seems to looking to return to action this fall. “The Eagle” posted a photo on Instagram, that shows him in the gym. One cay say, the caption is somewhat a hint on his return in September.

“Yet, it’s not too far until September. Although it’s hard to believe, that everything will be over by September. But, one serious person said: In peacetime, it is necessary to be getting ready for war. How are your days going?” Nurmagomedov wrote. (Translated from Russian, FIGHTMAG).

As understood, Khabib Nurmagomedov is likely tried to quote a Latin adage “Si vis pacem, para bellum”, which translates into English as “If you want peace, prepare for war”.

“Everything” means the crisis caused by worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, which lead to ban on mass gatherings, shut of international borders, and cancellation and/or postponement of events.

The cancelled fight against Ferguson was the fifth time when the booking fell apart. The latter was received a new opponent, Justin Gaethje, yet the contest neither went ahead after UFC 249 was scrapped from its original date of April 18.