With no live Muay Thai events happening amid coronavirus pandemic, here is a flash back video to enjoy. The contest features Jeremy Firth and Ray Karaitiana, battling it out at Nemesis Fight Show 11 held in Perth, Australia in May 2016.

Firth and Karaitiana squared off in a five-round championship bout. The contest was for WKN Western Australian State title.

The pair of super featherweight went a full distance. In the end Jeremy Firth earned a unanimous decision to lift a prestigious belt.

In the main event of Nemesis Fight Show 11 Toby Smith of Australia faced off Johane Beausejour of France (full fight video here). The fight card also featured three national title bouts with the best of Queensland up against WA (results and photos here).

Nemesis Fight Show 11 was dubbed the 2016 best Muay Thai promotion in Australia. The video of full event can be found here.