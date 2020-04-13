The reigning UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo made his official debut inside the Octagon in December 2014. “The Messenger” joined today’s leading MMA promotion as a six-fight undefeated prospect, when he faced Dustin Kimura at UFC on Fox: dos Santos vs. Miocic held in Phoenix, Arizona.

The pair squared off in the scheduled for three-rounds bout at bantamweight. The contest went a full full distance and ended in favor of Cejujo, who earned a unanimous decision. The free video of the fight hit the stream this week.

The event marked a successful start for Olympic gold medalist inside the UFC.

In August 2018 Henry Cejudo took a split decision against former champion Demetrious Johnson and earned UFC flyweight belt (late vacated). In his previous outing in June 2019 he claimed the belt at bantamweight, scoring the third-round TKO against Marlon Moraes.

Cejudo has been scheduled to defend his bantamweight belt against former two-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo. The contest has been booked as a headliner of UFC 250 fight card in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

In terms of coronavirus crisis, at this stage it is unclear whether the event proceeds as scheduled.