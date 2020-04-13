Women’s bouts is a substantial part of any modern fight promotion today. Each combat sport, whether it’s boxing, MMA, kickboxing or Muay Thai has it’s heroes. The list includes the likes of Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes, Claressa Shields, Chommanee Sor Taehiran, Tiffany van Soest, and it goes on.

Here is a flashback with the video of women’s Muay Thai bout between Emma Graham and Kim Townsend. The pair squared off in May 2016 in Perth, Australia. The bout kicked off the main card at Nemesis Fight Show 11.

The contest went a full five-round distance. In the end Graham took the win by majority decision (48-48, 50-47, 50-46).

Nemesis Fight Show 11 was headlined by Toby Smith up against Johane Beausejour. The contest followed a series of WKN championship bouts. The full video of the event can be found here.

