Famous sports photographer Anthony Causi died at the age of 48 from the coronavirus (COVID-19). He passed at North Shore University Hospital on April 12, NY Post reported.

Causi was a regular cageside photographer at the UFC events. Some of his recent shots feature the bout between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone. Earlier he took photos of Khabib Nurmagagomedov chocking “The Notorious” out. The list goes on.

As well as the rest of the sports world, the Ultimate Fighting Championship paid tribute to Anthony Causi. The promotion made a post on Twitter that reads the following:

“NY Post photographer Anthony Causi was a fighter until the very end.

He will be missed. Rest in Peace.”

NY Post photographer Anthony Causi was a fighter until the very end. He will be missed. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/KgoUuQyfPV — UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2020

Causi is survived by his wife, Romina, their children John, 5, and Mia, 2, his parents, Lucille and John Causi, and sisters Maria Marangelli and Dianna Marotto. RIP.