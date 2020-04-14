Jon Jones is a two-time and current UFC light heavyweight champion. He joined today’s leading MMA promotion in August 2008.

Unbeaten in six fights, “Bones” stepped inside the Octagon for the first time at the age of 21. He faced another new-comer, 31-year-old Andre Gusmao, who brought to the table a 5-0 record. The contest was featured on the UFC 87 fight card held in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The scheduled for three rounds light heavyweight bout went a full distance. On the last minute of the first round Gusmao received a low blow. He was given time to recover and the fight resumed. Jones closed the last few seconds with spinning back fists.

In the second round Gusmao received another low blow. In the third, Jones was in control, stalking and dominating his opponent.

In the end Jon Jones was awarded a unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27), which was a successful start of his career in the UFC. The free fight video hit the stream today.

He went on to become one of the most recognizable names in MMA, winning the light heavyweight title twice. Several times he found himself in trouble with the law (most recent here), which, one can say, somewhat, played for his public image as well.

Andre Gusmao lost his second UFC fight by knockout against Krzysztof Soszynski in May the following year. He was released by the promotion.