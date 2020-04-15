Following the replay of Nemesis Fight Show 11 last weekend, Total Carnage Fight Night joins the roster of Australian Muay Thai events to re-live. The stream is scheduled for Sunday, April 19 on FIGHTMAG channel on YouTube.

Held at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in April 2012, Total Carnage Fight Night went in history as, arguably, the best Muay Thai production Australia has ever seen.

The top of the eight-fight bill featured Nathan “Carnage” Corbett of Australia in defense of his WKN Heavyweight title against Stephane Susperregui of France. The contest followed a five-round WKN welterweight title bout between Frank Giorgi of Australia and Tobias Alexandersson of Sweden. The complete lineup can be found below.

Organized by Cross Promotions and Ed Zouroudis of Evolt 360, the event was backed by Jupiter’s Hotel and Casino (The Star Gold Coast). The head official on the night was Brad Vocale. The championship supervisor was Parviz Iskenderov, representing World Kickboxing Network.

Total Carnage: How to watch and start time

Muay Thai fans can Total Carnage Fight Night on FIGHTMAG channel on YouTube. The date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, April 19 at 6pm AEST / 4pm AWST (Perth time).

In the US, the schedule converts to 4am ET / 1am PT. The fight fans in Europe can watch Total Carnage Fight Night at 10am CET (Paris time).

Fight Card

Nathan Corbett vs Stephane Susperregui

Frank Giorgi vs Tobias Alexandersson

Kym Johnson vs Brett Whitton

Mark Lucchiari vs Daniel Smyrk

Nase Foai vs Amanaki Havili

Jai Bradney vs Clayton Cook

Ben Austin vs Ryan McDonald

Odin Daniels vs Kyle Westerberg