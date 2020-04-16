Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is still reflecting on his defeat against Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was stopped by “Gypsy King” in the seventh round of their rematch in February. The pair is expected to meet in the trilogy fight in October.

“When I took off my mask, the things that I was doing. I’ve been in this sport a very long time so people automatically know how I am. People that know boxing know that it wasn’t Deontay Wilder on that night. I was a zombie on that night,” Deontay Wilder recently said on the Premier Boxing Champions podcast (transcribed by Sky Sports).

“I wasn’t myself. I felt like a zombie.”

“I’m still reflecting. I can’t believe the things that happened. I’m figuring things out.”

Talking whether boxing fans should be surprised of his desire to take on Fury for the third time, Wilder said “No-one should be surprised.”

“I am who I am, Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder. Why wouldn’t I want it?”

“He knows that wasn’t me. I know that wasn’t me. That wasn’t the real Deontay Wilder, something was wrong.”

“There is more fuel on the fire. This is the final straw.”

Wilder also said that he didn’t Fury as a champion.

“He ain’t the champion yet because we’ve still got one more fight left.”

The Wilder vs Fury 3 fight is targeted for October 3 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV. Their first encounter in December 2018 went a full twelve round distance and ended in a controversial split draw.