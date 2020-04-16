As many as 20 years ago, Kickboxing Planet and the World of Muay Thai gifted its fans with Tyrone Spong and Nathan Corbett. To this day, both are widely regarded as some of the best to ever throw kicks, punches, knees and elbows inside of the squared circle. Over the course of their careers “The King of the Ring” and “The King of Carnage” met twice.

Their first encounter took place in Montego Bay, Jamaica back in June 2009. The scheduled for five round modified Muay Thai bout (with no elbows) didn’t go the distance.

Corbett knocked Spong out in the third round. Yet, the bout was declared “No Contest”, after the referee’s signal to stop the fight was misinterpreted and he rocked his opponent again.

Four years later Tyrone Spong and Nathan Corbett met in the rematch. The contest was featured on the GLORY 11 fight card held in July 2013 in Chicago, IL.

The scheduled for three rounds kickboxing matchup also ended prior to the final bell. Spong claimed the win by TKO, dropping Corbett down twice in the second round.

On Thursday the promotion released the video of the bout. It is featured on the “Have You Seen This” series of clips.