Last week the promotion was forced to cancel its “locked and loaded” UFC 249 fight card as well as a number of following events amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Nevertheless, May 9 is the date indicated for the next live show, that is expected to be held at to be determined location. This could be either UFC Apex in Las Vegas or a Fight Island, somewhere.

“We built the APEX facility next door just in time to save the day from this pandemic,” UFC President Dana White said in an email statement to Variety. “Live fights will be produced out of there starting next month and for the foreseeable future.”

Meanwhile, Brett Okamoto of ESPN revealed a “targeted” fight card for May 9 (via Twitter). Although the bouts are only “verbally agreed”, the list of matchups includes Tony Ferguson up against Justin Gaethje, Henry Cejudo faceoff Dominick Cruz, Amanda Nunes vs. Felcia Spencer. UFC is working to put it together. The complete lineup can be found below.

In the follow up article Okamoto reported that White commented on the possibility of a “Fight Island” being ready to accommodate an event in a month.

The date of May 9 was originally scheduled to see UFC 250 fight card in Brazil.

Potential UFC fight card for May 9

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Ronaldo Souza vs. Uriah Hall

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Charles Rosa vs. Bryce Mitchell