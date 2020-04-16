Former UFC heavyweight champions Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir fought twice. The pair first met in February 2008 in Las Vegas, NV where the latter claimed the win by submission in the first round.

Their second fight took place at the same venue in July the following year. The contest headlined the promotion’s milestone event, UFC 100.

Riding the two-fight win streak, then champion Brock Lesnar was making the first defense of his UFC heavyweight title. He claimed the belt against former champion Randy Couture by TKO in the second round of his previous outing.

Frank Mir was coming off the second round TKO of Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira. Prior to that he submitted Lesnar (in their first bout) and Antoni Hardonk in the first round.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout between Lesnar and Mir also ended prior to the final horn. When the fighters, once again took it to the ground in Round 2, Lesnar unloaded a number of heavy punches on Mir, forcing the referee Herb Dean to stop the contest.

Ultimately, Brock Lesnar retained the title, taking the win by TKO at 1 minute and 48 seconds into the second round. In addition, he took the revenge for the defeat suffered a year earlier.

The full fight video hit the stream this week.