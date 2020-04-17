Over the course of their careers, MMA legends Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture fought three times. Their first bout was held in June 2003 in Las Vegas, where the latter claimed the win via third-round TKO to take the interim UFC light heavyweight belt.

The pair met for the second time in April 2005. The contest headlined UFC 52, also held in Las Vegas.

Couture was making the first defends of an undisputed UFC light heavyweight title that he reclaimed against Vitor Belfort in the third fight via third-round TKO. Liddell was coming off two straight KO victories against Tito Ortiz (fight video here) and Vernon White.

As well as their first fight, the scheduled for five rounds championship rematch ended prior to the final horn. Early on the second minute of the opening round Couture received an accidental eye poke, after the pair squared off in the clinch. He was checked by the doctor and the fight resumed.

Liddell declared the win by knockout at 2 minutes and 6 into the first round, when he countered Couture with right straight, when the latter rushed forward, aspiring to regain the momentum. The free video of the bout hit the stream today, in terms of the “On This Day” series of fights.

Ultimately, Chuck Liddell became a new UFC light heavyweight champion. The fight was declared the 2005 Knockout of the Year.

Liddell and Couture went on to meet in the trilogy fight in August 2016. “The Ice Man” came out victorious by knockout in the second round to retain the belt.