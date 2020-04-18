While no live events are happening amid coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, boxing stars continue to engage with fans through social media. PBC have announced the schedule for next week, featuring Andy Ruiz Jr, Chris Arreola, Dominic Breazeale, Adam Kownacki, Efe Ajagba and Luis Ortiz

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr is set to appear on “Time Out With Ray Flores” live on the PBC Instagram. The date and time in the US is scheduled for Monday, April 20 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

Former title challengers Chris Arreola and Dominic Breazeale appear on the PBC Podcast hosted by Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal. The Podcast is available on Wednesday, April 22 on the PBC website, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other platforms.

Heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki appears in the “At Home With…” series, hanging out live on the PBC page on Facebook on Wednesday, April 22 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. As well, heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz appears on “At Home With…” live on the PBC Facebook page on Friday, April 24 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Undefeated heavyweight Efe Ajagba appears on “Going The Distance” on the PBC channel on YouTube on Thursday, April 23. Ajagba is set to break down his fight against Iago Kiladze, starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

In addition, “PBC Replay” feature a the full televised card topped by Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz on the PBC channel on YouTube on Saturday, April 25 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.