Kickboxing bout between Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi has been postponed. The scheduled for June 20 GLORY 78 event at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, the Netherlands is canceled, amid an on-going coronavirus crisis.

“As efforts to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19 continue, hundreds of countries worldwide have implemented ‘lockdown’ measures which include home quarantine, social distancing and a prohibition on public gatherings. With these measures remaining in place in the Netherlands for the foreseeable future, GLORY has today announced the postponement of the GLORY 78: Badr vs Benny event which was scheduled for Saturday, June 20 at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam,” reads the announcement sent out by the promotion.

Tickets purchased for the event originally scheduled for June 20 remain valid for the the rescheduled date. A new date for GLORY 78 is yet to be determined.

“Kickboxing fans who currently hold tickets for GLORY 78: Badr vs Benny will receive a promo code which can be used to secure a new ticket for the rescheduled event. If they are unable to attend the rescheduled event, their ticket will be refunded.”

Badr Hari (106-14, 92 KO) was last seen in action in December 2019 when he suffered the defeat by TKO (leg injury) against the reigning GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven. Benjamin Adegbuyi (34-6, 19 KO) last fought in November 2019 when he scored a unanimous decision against D’Angelo Marshall.

GLORY 78 is the third event that the promotion has been forced to postpone due to pandemic. The scheduled for March and May, GLORY 76 in Antwerp, Belgium and GLORY 77 in Miami, FL, USA (respectively) have been cancelled last month.