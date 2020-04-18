In GLORY Kickboxing featherweights are those guys weighing up to 65 kg (143.3 lb). The division is known for fast-paced action, featuring all-round strikes, including flying knees, spinning back fists and kicks and everything in between, and of course knockouts.

The promotion hit the stream with a new clip featuring the Top 5 KO’s in the division to date.

The fifth spot is taken by then underdog Anvar Boynazarov, who dropped French Muay Thai star Fabio Pinca with left hook. The fourth position is a KO due to a spinning back kick to the body, courtesy of Abdellah Ezbiri, who stopped his country-fellow Victor Pinto. The third place is a stoppage due to two knockdowns, when Kevin VanNostrand first landed a spectacular spinning back fist, and the dominated Mo Abdurahman with punches.

The second and the first spots feature a pair of devastating head kicks produced by the reigning champion in the division Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao. This includes his head kick KO of Zakaria Zouggary, and a jumping kick to the head against Abdellah Ezbiri.

Top 5 Knockouts at GLORY Featherweight

Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao vs Abdellah Ezbiri Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao vs Zakaria Zouggary Kevin VanNostrand vs Mo Abdurahman Abdellah Ezbiri vs Victor Pinto Anvar Boynazarov vs Fabio Pinca

In addition, the video of 8 bloopers in kickboxing can be found here.