In GLORY Kickboxing featherweights are those guys weighing up to 65 kg (143.3 lb). The division is known for fast-paced action, featuring all-round strikes, including flying knees, spinning back fists and kicks and everything in between, and of course knockouts.
The promotion hit the stream with a new clip featuring the Top 5 KO’s in the division to date.
The fifth spot is taken by then underdog Anvar Boynazarov, who dropped French Muay Thai star Fabio Pinca with left hook. The fourth position is a KO due to a spinning back kick to the body, courtesy of Abdellah Ezbiri, who stopped his country-fellow Victor Pinto. The third place is a stoppage due to two knockdowns, when Kevin VanNostrand first landed a spectacular spinning back fist, and the dominated Mo Abdurahman with punches.
The second and the first spots feature a pair of devastating head kicks produced by the reigning champion in the division Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao. This includes his head kick KO of Zakaria Zouggary, and a jumping kick to the head against Abdellah Ezbiri.
Top 5 Knockouts at GLORY Featherweight
- Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao vs Abdellah Ezbiri
- Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao vs Zakaria Zouggary
- Kevin VanNostrand vs Mo Abdurahman
- Abdellah Ezbiri vs Victor Pinto
- Anvar Boynazarov vs Fabio Pinca
