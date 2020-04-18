In simple words, an “upset” is when the champ or favorite is taken out by the one dubbed an underdog. This happens.

In fact, in combat sports this happens quite often. A recent example from inside the squared circle would the first fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua.

When it comes to the famed fighters, an “upset” certainly generates a lot of buzz around the world. People talk and discuss, how it all went, what if what next and so on.

UFC shared a new clip featuring an immediate reaction of its cageside commentators right there – in the moment of impact. The video features Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, among others.

The list of bouts includes Jan Blachowicz’s second-round KO of Luke Rockhold at UFC 239. As well, a courtesy of Rose Namajunas when she KO’d Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the first round at UFC 217, and Stephen Thompson’s second round stoppage of Anthony Pettis in the headliner of UFC Fight Night 148. Plus more.

Who is your favorite UFC commentator, upset or crazy moment? You can leave a comment below.