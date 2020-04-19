Israel Adesanya is the reigning UFC middleweight champion, who made his debut inside the Octagon in February 2018 in Perth, Australia. In his previous bout in March he scored a unanimous decision against Yoel Romero, and made the first successful defense of his belt.

Adesanya claimed an undisputed UFC Gold by knockout in the second round against former champion Robert Whittaker in October 2019. Prior to that “The Last Stylebender” earned an interim 185-pound belt, when he defeated Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision.

The victory over Gastelum marked a “fast and furious” run of Adesanya, who had become a champion in only 365 days since his second fight in the UFC.

The preview of the first episode of a new UFC Fight Pass original series “UFC Year of the Fighter” hit the stream today. The video features Israel Adesanya reflecting back on his fights against Marvin Vettori, Brad Tavares and Derek Brunson.

The full episode is available on UFC Fight Pass. It features Adesanya as he looks back on his journey, going from an unknown MMA fighter to star, including his fight against famed Anderson Silva, and a five-round championship war against Kelvin Gastelum.