Calling out a potential next opponent is a common thing in the UFC. It creates a show, something to look forward to and discuss. It turns the page and opens the next chapter in a story.

Sometime it is, perhaps, just a show like in WWE. Yet, quite often it is quite real.

UFC released a new compilation video featuring some of its stars making a post-fight statement, who they want to face next. Some of those bouts materialized, some didn’t, and some are still highly anticipated.

This includes Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov calling out Conor McGregor. Daniel Cormier callouts of Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones. Georges St-Pierre’s opinion on Matt Hughes’ performance. The full list (order as per video) looks as the following:

Top 10 callouts in UFC

Nate Diaz calls out Conor McGregor Chael Sonnen calls out Anderson Silva Daniel Cormier calls out Brock Lesnar Nick Diaz calls out Georges St-Pierre Khabib Nurmagomedov calls out Conor McGregor Daniel Cormier calls out Jon Jones Matt Hughes calls out Georges St-Pierre Tony Ferguson calls out Conor McGregor Yoel Romero calls out Michael Bisping Nate Diaz calls out Jorge Masvidal

But not only the fighters call each other out from inside the ring straight after the win, but also on social media. One cay say it helps start a PR machine, sometime, prior to the bout even being officially considered by the promotion.

