Over the course of their careers welterweights Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald fought twice. The pair first met in November 2013, battling it out on the UFC 167 fight card. After three rounds “Ruthless” took the win by split decision.

Their second fight served as a co-main event of UFC 189: Mendes vs McGregor pay-per-view fight card held a year and a half later. The contest was for an undisputed UFC welterweight belt. The full fight video hit the stream today.

Robbie Lawler, champion at that time, was making the first defense of his belt. He claimed the title in his previous bout by split decision against former champion Johny Hendricks in the rematch.

Then ranked No.2, Rory MacDonald entered the Octagon, riding the three-fight win streak. Prior to facing Lawler in the rematch he stopped Tarec Saffiedine in the third round.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. The contest saw an all-round war with both competitors giving it all.

On the first minute of the last round Lawler landed a straight left from a southpaw stance, dropping MacDonald to the canvas. Prior to the referee stopping the fight, he threw in three more punches, to declare the win via TKO and retain the strap.