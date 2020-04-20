Anthony Joshua is a current IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion. He has been scheduled to face Kubrat Pulev on June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, however the bout might be in jeopardy due to coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

“AJ” reclaimed the belts in the immediate rematch against former titleholder Andy Ruiz Jr., held in December 2019 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The same as most other people these days, the champion is currently in “self-isolation” to help combat the pandemic.

In a recent “Doing the Rounds” video interview with Sky Sports Anthony Joshua answered questions about his personal life, lockdown routine, boxing career and more.

“To become an undisputed world champion,” Joshua answered when asked what was on his bucket list as a boxer.

The list of who he would want to face in particular includes six names, such as Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury (more on potential Fury fight here), Luis Ortiz, Adam Kownacki and Jarrell Miller.

The fancy or, one can say, fantasy match would be against famed Lennox Lewis. The contest against former undisputed, three-time world and two-time lineal heavyweight champion would be staged at Wembley Stadium in London.