Over the course of their careers former UFC welterweight champions Georges St-Pierre and Matt Serra fought twice. Their fist encounter in April 2007 took place in Houston, TX where then champion “GSP” was stopped in the first round and lost the belt (video of the fight here).

On Monday the promotion hit the stream with the full fight video of their second battle. The contest took place a year later in Montreal, Canada.

The champion at that time, Matt Serra was making the first defense of the title. He hasn’t fought since he beat “GSP” in their first fight.

Georges St-Pierre rebounded from the defeat, scoring two victories. This includes a unanimous decision against Josh Koscheck and the second-round submission of Matt Hughes, which earned him an interim 170-pound belt. He was looking to regain an undisputed title.

As well as their first fight, the scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. It was all over at 4 minutes and 45 seconds into the second round, when St-Pierre had Serra on the ground and unleashed a number of heavy knees to the body following a series of strikes.