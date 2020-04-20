The reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former 155-pound titleholder Rafael dos Anjos squared off in April 2014. The contest was featured on the UFC on Fox: Werdum vs. Browne fight card held in Orlando, Florida.

Khabib Nurmagomedov entered the Octagon with a perfect record of 21-0. Prior to facing Dos Anjos he defeated Pat Healy and Abel Trujillo by unanimious decision and KO’d Thiago Tavares in the first round. It was his sixth fight in the UFC.

Rafael dos Anjos (20-6 at that time) was riding the five-fight win streak. In his previous outings he scored a unanimous decision against Donald Cerrone, Evan Dunham, Mark Bocek and Anthony Njokuani, and submitted Kamal Shalorus in the first round.

Nurmagomedov and Dos Anjos faced off in the scheduled for three rounds lightweight bout. The contest headlined the preliminary portion of the UFC on Fox 11 fight card.

The pair went a full distance. After three rounds a unanimous 30-27 decision went in favor of “The Eagle”. The full fight video hit the stream today.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) was scheduled to defend his lightweight belt against Tony Ferguson (25-3) at the cancelled UFC 249 fight card, but was forced to withdraw due to ban on travel amid coronavirus crisis.

He recently hinted a potential return in September.