Two-division champion Amanda Nunes (19-4) was scheduled to defend her featherweight belt against former Invicta FC featherweight champion Felicia Spencer (8-1) in the co-main event at UFC 250 in Sao Paulo on May 9. The pay-per-view fight card, as well as a number of other events, have been cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic.

The date of May 9, however, remains a targeted “D-Day” for the next UFC show. The Nunes vs Spencer had been one of the proposed bouts to be held at to be determined new location. Yet, Nunes recently withdrew from the contest due to not being able to fully undergo the training camp.

“Actually, I’m not fighting May 9,” Amanda Nunes told CBS Sports in an interview on Tuesday (AEST). “I’m going to fight, [but] I don’t know yet. I don’t think this is the right time for me right now to fight.”

“Let this coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June, [but] let’s see what is going to happen. But I’m not fighting [May 9].”

Felcia Spencer won’t be fighting a replacement opponent on May 9. ESPN reported that she was told by the UFC “to be ready for June, so that is what she plans on doing.”

Nunes claimed UFC featherweight title by knockout in the first round against former champion Cris Cyborg. Spencer won her previous bout via first-round TKO against against Zarah Fairn Dos Santos.