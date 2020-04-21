Premier Boxing Champions replays the first bout between Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz this coming weekend. The contest took place on March 3, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Then champion, Wilder faced Ortiz in defense of the WBC heavyweight title. The scheduled for twelve round bout ended prior to the final bell in favor of “The Bronze Bomber”, who retained the belt via the tenth-round TKO.

Also on the televised portion of the fight card Andre Dirrell faced Jose Uzcategui in defense of IBF super middleweight world title. The championship bout neither went the full distance. The latter took the win via RTD (corner retirement) after the eighth round and became a new champion.

How to watch Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz on PBC channel on YouTube. The date and start time is set for Saturday, April 25 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, April 26 at 10am AEST / 8am AWST.