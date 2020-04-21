Rico Verhoeven is a reigning GLORY heavyweight champion. The 31-year-old Dutch competitor is a well-known name in European kickboxing circuits.

Prior to joining GLORY Kickboxing, he competed in various other organizations, including K-1, SuperKombat and It’s Showtime. For those familiar with the past two decades of stand up fighting, the latter certainly rings the bell as one of the former leading European promotions.

A new-old video hit the stream today in terms of “Have you seen this” series of clips. It features Rico Verhoeven in a bout, as many as, 10 years ago.

Then 21-year-old, the current “King of Kickboxing”, stepped inside the squared circle opposite his Dutch-fellow Ricardo van den Bos. The pair battled it out at the It’s Showtime event held in September 2010 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The scheduled for three rounds encounter went a full distance. The contest saw a number of heavy punches, kicks and everything in between. In the end Verhoeven earned a unanimous decision.

In his previous outing in December 2019 Rico Verhoeven faced K-1 legend Badr Hari in the rematch. After being dropped twice, he still retained his GLORY heavyweight belt via TKO after his opponent suffered leg injury and was unable to continue.

