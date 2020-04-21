Nate Diaz is one of the most recognizable names of the current era of MMA. Among everything the 35-year-old fighter from Stockton, California is a winner of The Ultimate Fighter 5 lightweight tournament, as well as a former UFC lightweight title challenger.

The promotion hit the stream with one of the previous bouts of Nate Diaz, when he faced Michael Johnson on December 19, 2015. The contest was featured on the main card at UFC on FOX 17 held in Orlando, Florida.

Ranked No. 15 at the time, Diaz entered the Octagon for the first time in 371 days, after he dropped a unanimous decision against Rafael dos Anjos a year earlier. Johnson, then ranked No. 6, was coming off the defeat by split decision against Beneil Dariush, suffered in August the same year.

The scheduled for three-rounds lightweight battle went a full distance. It was an all-round war, featuring punches, kicks, knees and elbows. In the end Diaz was awarded a unanimous decision.

The contest was also declared the Fight of the Night with both athletes receiving bonuses.

In addition, the winner’s post-fight interview went in history as one of the most iconic callouts in the UFC, when Nate Diaz called out Conor McGregor.