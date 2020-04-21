For those passionate about MMA history, the Ultimate Fighting Championship hit the stream with the promo clip for its very first event. Billed as “The Beginning”, UFC 1 took place at McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado on November 12, 1993.

The event featured an eight-man bare-knuckle no holds barred contest. There was no doping probes, no rules, no judges and no time limits.

To take all, the contender had to collect three victories during one evening, going through quarter-final, semi-final and final. The win could have been scored by way of knockout, tapout, or corner stoppage.

Although the biggest at that time names of the world of combat sports showed no interest in participating, the roster featured the athletes representing eight different disciplines. This includes Savate (French boxing), Sumo, American Kenpo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Takewondo, Shootfighting, boxing and kickboxing.

In the end it was Royce Gracie who won the tournament, submitting Gerard Gordeau in the final of the tournament. The full UFC 1 results can be found below.

UFC 1 results

Quarter-finals

Ken Shamrock def. Patrick Smith by submission (heel hook, 1:49)

Royce Gracie def. Art Jimmerson by submission (mount, 2:18)

Kevin Rosier def. Zane Frazier by TKO (corner stoppage, 4:20)

Gerard Gordeau def. Teila Tuli by TKO (head kick, 0:26)

Semi-finals

Royce Gracie def. Ken Shamrock by submission (sleeve choke, 0:57)

Gerard Gordeau def. Kevin Rosier by TKO (corner stoppage, 0:59)

Final

Royce Gracie def. Gerard Gordeau by submission (rear naked choke, 1:44)

Alternate bout

Jason DeLucia def. Trent Jenkins by submission (rear-naked choke, 0:52)