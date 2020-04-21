Bellator MMA released a new video comprising some of its past “Fire Fights”. A nearly six-hour compilation features 20 matchups.

The footage goes all way back to 2011 when Michael Chandler and Eddie Alvarez faced off in their first bout, which headlined Bellator 58. The list of recent bouts includes Cris Cyborg up against Julia Budd, John Salter vs. Costello van Steenis and more. The complete lineup, featuring Michael Chandler, Patricky Pitbull, Douglas Lima, among others, can be found below.

In addition, Bellator MMA scheduled a replay of the first two of its EuroSeries events. The stream is available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube.

Bellator MMA: 20 Fire Fights

Michael Chandler vs. Eddie Alvarez 1 Joe Schilling vs. Melvin Manhoef L.C. Davis vs. Hideo Tokoro Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson Cris Cyborg vs. Julia Budd Daniel Weichel vs. Patricio Pitbull Henry Corrales vs. Aaron Pico Anatoly Tokov vs. Gerald Harris Derek Campos vs. Brandon Girtz 3 Paul Daley vs. Brennan Ward Douglas Lima vs. Paul Daley Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page Patricky Pitbull vs. Roger Huerta Patricio Pitbull vs. Daniel Straus Saad Awad vs. Brandon Girtz AJ Agazarm vs. Adel Altamimi John Salter vs. Costello van Steenis Douglas Lima vs. Ben Saunders II Patricio Pitbull vs. Emmanuel Sanchez Ricky Bandejas vs. James Gallagher

Late last month the promotion cancelled its events scheduled for May 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic. The scheduled for June 6, Bellator 244: Chandler vs. Henderson 2 is as yet unaffected.