The scheduled for June 6 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL Bellator 244 has been postponed, the promotion announced on Wednesday. MMA event was expected to see the rematch between Michael Chandler (20-5) and Benson Henderson (28-8).

“Due to the ongoing safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as current federal, state and local government mandates, Bellator MMA officials today have announced that Bellator 244, originally scheduled to take place on June 6 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., has been postponed.”

“The organization will continue to monitor the situation closely and fully intends to reschedule the event as soon as possible.”

“As always, the health and safety of our athletes, fans, partners and staff remains our top priority. We appreciate the understanding and patience of everyone involved during this incredibly difficult time.”

Late last month the promotion cancelled the events in San Jose, London and Temecula. The previous event, Bellator 241, scheduled for mid March at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut was cancelled on the fight day.

At this stage the current event calendar for 2020 includes Bellator European Series 9. MMA event is scheduled to take place at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on October 3. The headline-bout is a lightweight encounter between Peter Queally (12-5-1) and Patricky Pitbull (21-8-0).