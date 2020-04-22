For those fancy a spectacular head kick knockout here is something to watch. UFC hit the stream today with the video of first bout between Mirko Cro Cop and Gabriel Gonzaga.

The pair squared off in UFC heavyweight title eliminator back in April 2007 in Manchester, UK. The contest didn’t go the distance.

After a brief stand up exchange Gonzaga caught Cro Cop’s kick and took the fight to the ground. He punished his opponent with a number of heavy punches and elbows.

30 seconds till the end of the first round the referee stood the fighters up. At 4 minutes and 51 seconds Gonzaga threw right kick to the head, dropping his southpaw opponent to the canvas, and finished the job with a couple of strikes.

In his following bout Gonzaga challenged then champion Randy Couture for an undisputed belt, yet was stopped in the third round. Cro Cop went on fighting, facing both, victories and defeats, prior to taking the revenge against Gonzaga via third-round TKO eight years later.

The video featuring more spectacular knockouts via head kick can be found here.