Bellator MMA replays the first edition of its EuroSeries. The event was held at Utilita Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne, England on February 19, 2019.

The headline-bout featured Patricky Freire and Ryan Scope, squaring off at lightweight. After three rounds Freire took the win by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

Also on the card Corey Browning submitted Aaron Chalmers in the third round and Fabian Edwards scored a unanimous decision against Lee Chadwick. The complete lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator Newcastle on the promotion’s channel on YouTube. The date and start time in the US is set for April 21 at 3 pm PST / 6 pm EST. In Australia the schedule converts to April 22 at 8am AEST / 6am AWST.

Bellator Newcastle fight card

Patricky Freire vs. Ryan Scope

Aaron Chalmers vs. Corey Browning

Fabian Edwards vs. Lee Chadwick

Terry Brazier vs. Chris Bungard

Abner Lloveras vs. Jim Wallhead

Callum Ellenor vs. Nathan Greyson

James Mulheron vs. Arunus Andriuskevicus

Darren Towler vs. Karl Etherington

Nathan Rose vs. Ranjett Baria

Dominique Wooding vs. Bailey Gilbert

Ashley Reece vs. John-Ross Harkins

Colin Fletcher vs. Mehrdad Janzemini

Tony Mustard vs. Mindaugas Gerve

Richard Kallos vs. Luke Westwood

Davie McLaughlin vs. Kieran Lister

Tommy Quinn vs. Martin Hudson

Justin Burlinson vs. Maciej Gierszewski

Milad Ahady vs. Joseph Calboutin