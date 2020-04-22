Bellator MMA replays the first edition of its EuroSeries. The event was held at Utilita Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne, England on February 19, 2019.
The headline-bout featured Patricky Freire and Ryan Scope, squaring off at lightweight. After three rounds Freire took the win by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).
Also on the card Corey Browning submitted Aaron Chalmers in the third round and Fabian Edwards scored a unanimous decision against Lee Chadwick. The complete lineup can be found below.
MMA fans can watch Bellator Newcastle on the promotion’s channel on YouTube. The date and start time in the US is set for April 21 at 3 pm PST / 6 pm EST. In Australia the schedule converts to April 22 at 8am AEST / 6am AWST.
Bellator Newcastle fight card
Patricky Freire vs. Ryan Scope
Aaron Chalmers vs. Corey Browning
Fabian Edwards vs. Lee Chadwick
Terry Brazier vs. Chris Bungard
Abner Lloveras vs. Jim Wallhead
Callum Ellenor vs. Nathan Greyson
James Mulheron vs. Arunus Andriuskevicus
Darren Towler vs. Karl Etherington
Nathan Rose vs. Ranjett Baria
Dominique Wooding vs. Bailey Gilbert
Ashley Reece vs. John-Ross Harkins
Colin Fletcher vs. Mehrdad Janzemini
Tony Mustard vs. Mindaugas Gerve
Richard Kallos vs. Luke Westwood
Davie McLaughlin vs. Kieran Lister
Tommy Quinn vs. Martin Hudson
Justin Burlinson vs. Maciej Gierszewski
Milad Ahady vs. Joseph Calboutin