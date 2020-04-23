The return of Ultimate Fighting Championship to Ireland has been scheduled for August 15. However amid coronavirus pandemic UFC Fight Night at 3Arena in Dublin has suffered a blow, as Irish government has taken a decision to ban large-scale public events of more than 5,000 people until the end of August at the earliest.

“Local authorities have been advised by Government that event promoters should be informed that events requiring licences in excess of 5,000 will not be considered for the period up to the end of August,” Irish government said in a statement, Reuters reported.

The UFC Fight Night event in Dublin was scheduled to mark the promotion’s return to Ireland in four years. The contest between former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (20-5) and former welterweight title challenger Darren Till (18-2-1) was close to be finalized as a headliner of the show.

The 13,000 people capacity 3Arena could potentially host the event behind closed doors.

UFC has recently officially announced cancellation of its three Fight Nights and pay-per-view fight card, which includes the events in Nebrasa, Oklahoma City, Sao Paulo and San Diego. The date of May 9 is, however, targeted as the day of its next show at a yet to be determined location.