Following Bellator Newcastle replay, the promotion re-airs the second edition of its EuroSeries. MMA event took place at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on May 4, 2019.
In the main event Brent Primus defeated Tim Wilde by submission in the first round. The of the main card also ended inside the first five minutes. Fabian Edwards scored the up-kick KO of Falco Neto, Pedro Carvalho stopped Derek Campos, and Raymond Daniels knocked out Wilker Barros. The complete lineup can be found below.
MMA fans can watch Bellator Birmingham on the promotion’s channel on YouTube. The date and start time in the US is set for April 23 at 3 pm PST / 6 pm EST. In Australia the schedule converts to April 24 at 8am AEST / 6am AWST.
Bellator Birmingham fight card
Main Card
Brent Primus vs. Tim Wilde
Fabian Edwards vs. Falco Neto
Pedro Carvalho vs. Derek Campos
Raymond Daniels vs. Wilker Barros
Preliminary Card
Saul Rogers vs. Aiden Lee
Brian Moore vs. Binh Son Le
Kane Mousah vs. Mateusz Piskorz
Lee Chadwick vs. James Mulheron
Yannick Bahati vs. Amir Dadovic
Dominque Wooding vs. David Khalsa
Jim Wallhead vs. Giorgio Pietrini
Gavin Hughes vs. Mohammad Yahya
Ashley Reece vs. Craig Turner
Dan Cassell vs. John Nicholls
Akonne Wanliss vs. Sam Slater
Raphael Uchegbu vs. Lee Percival
Nicolo Solli vs. Simon Ridgway
Constantin Gnusariev vs. Kieran Lister