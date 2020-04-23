Following Bellator Newcastle replay, the promotion re-airs the second edition of its EuroSeries. MMA event took place at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on May 4, 2019.

In the main event Brent Primus defeated Tim Wilde by submission in the first round. The of the main card also ended inside the first five minutes. Fabian Edwards scored the up-kick KO of Falco Neto, Pedro Carvalho stopped Derek Campos, and Raymond Daniels knocked out Wilker Barros. The complete lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator Birmingham on the promotion’s channel on YouTube. The date and start time in the US is set for April 23 at 3 pm PST / 6 pm EST. In Australia the schedule converts to April 24 at 8am AEST / 6am AWST.

Bellator Birmingham fight card

Main Card

Brent Primus vs. Tim Wilde

Fabian Edwards vs. Falco Neto

Pedro Carvalho vs. Derek Campos

Raymond Daniels vs. Wilker Barros

Preliminary Card

Saul Rogers vs. Aiden Lee

Brian Moore vs. Binh Son Le

Kane Mousah vs. Mateusz Piskorz

Lee Chadwick vs. James Mulheron

Yannick Bahati vs. Amir Dadovic

Dominque Wooding vs. David Khalsa

Jim Wallhead vs. Giorgio Pietrini

Gavin Hughes vs. Mohammad Yahya

Ashley Reece vs. Craig Turner

Dan Cassell vs. John Nicholls

Akonne Wanliss vs. Sam Slater

Raphael Uchegbu vs. Lee Percival

Nicolo Solli vs. Simon Ridgway

Constantin Gnusariev vs. Kieran Lister