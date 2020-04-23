Joe Rogan is known as one the UFC’s main men behind the mic. The 52-year-old comedian and podcaster made his first appearance cageside on the live broadcast at the promotion’s 12th event in 1997.

The video from UFC 12 hit the stream on Thursday. It features then 29-year-old Joe Rogan reporting and interviewing the fighters inside the Octagon, including the heavyweight and lightweight tournament victors Vitor Belfort and Jerry Bohlander (respectively) and the heavyweight championship winner Mark Coleman.

UFC 12 took place at Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama on February 7, 1997. With the buyrate of 122,000, there were 3,100 people in attendance. The event aired live on pay-per-view in the US, and was later released on home video.

Jerry Bohlander won four-man lightweight tournament, winning both bouts against Rainy Martinez and Nick Sanzo by submission. Vitor Belfort TKO’d Scott Ferrozzo and Tra Telligman to take all four-man heavyweight contest. Mark Coleman submitted Dan Severn and earned UFC heavyweight title.

For MMA fans looking for more UFC history – watch intro to the promotion’s very first event, billed as “The Beginning”, here.