Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to fight. Yet, it might take a few months till the moment, when Mexican boxing star steps inside the squared circle again.

The next fight of WBA super middleweight champion was targeted for May 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “Canelo” was expected to face WBO super middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders of the UK. The contest was scheduled to mark DAZN’s expansion, including a debut in Australia. Amid coronavirus pandemic the event fell off. The streaming service postponed its boxing events until July.

The following potential date for Alvarez to throw punches is in September, when he could have possibly faced his old foe Gennady Golovkin for the third time. However the latter is reportedly scheduled to fight twice, against a mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta and “another one”, prior to taking on “Canelo” again.

“In my mind I’ll be fighting in September, so hopefully this whole issue will pass and we can follow through with that possible date,” Alvarez said in an interview with Box Azteca. “I do not know what is coming next, because everything is off. There were very good plans for this 2020, so hopefully in a month we will see positive results.”

As well as other world’s top athletes, “Canelo” Alvarez keeps fit, doing everything possible to stay in shape and ready to fight.

“I do my workouts, I do strength training, I jump rope. I do my full routine to maintain my good condition. So, if I am told that I’ll fight in two or three weeks – I am ready.”