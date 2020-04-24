Here is a Girl Power throwback. The series produced by Bigger’s Better Boxing debuted in November 2014 in Liepaja, Latvia. The event saw a one-night kickboxing tournament, featuring eight international competitors battling it out for WKN belt.

To take all, the contender had to collect three victories during one evening going through quarter-final, semi-final and final. The championship round saw Anna Tatjana Lie of up against Ivana Miklasova of Slovakia.

The pair went a full three-round distance. In the end the representative of Norway took a unanimous decision to become the tournament champion. The full fight video hit the stream today.

On the way to the final Anna Tatjana Lie defeated local Karina Jarjomenko via first-round TKO and Pernille Schjonning of Denmark by unanimous decision. Ivana Miklasova scored the second-round KO of Seda Duygu Aygun of Turkey and a unanimous decision against Daorung Samrong of Thailand.

In addition, Girl Power 1 also marked a debut of boxing hall of fame referee Steve Smoger officiating kickboxing matches.

The following seven Girl Power episodes were produced in Bulgaria, Poland and Czech Republic.

For those looking for more action featuring female competitors, check out the women’s Muay Thai bout between Emma Graham and Kim Townsend here.