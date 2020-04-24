While there is no live kickboxing action amid coronavirus pandemic, which led to restrictions on international travel restrictions and ban on mass public gatherings, there is a few past attractions from the squared circle to enjoy. GLORY shared a clip featuring the Top 5 head kick knockouts at heavyweight, going back all way to 2003.

The fifth spot is taken by southpaw Mladen Brestovac who dropped Hesdy Gerges with left head kick at 36 seconds into the first round. Guto Inocente is No.4 with his 40-second spectacular spinning hook kick KO of Demoreo Dennis.

The third spot is occupied by “The Flying Gentleman” himself, Remy Bonjasky, who landed one of his trademarks on Vernon White in the first round of their battle at K-1 World Grand Prix 2003 in Las Vegas. Benjamin Adegbuyi secured the fourth place with his left kick KO of Jahfarr Wilnis in their trilogy fight.

The winner is a famous spinning high heel kick knockout, courtesy of Badr Hari in his second encounter with Stefan Leko.

The Top 5 list can be found below.

Top 5 Heavyweight Kickboxing Knockouts

Badr Hari vs Stefan Leko 2 Benjamin Adegbuyi vs Jahfarr Wilnis 3 Remy Bonjasky vs Vernon White Guto Inocente vs Demoreo Dennis Mladen Brestovac vs Hesdy Gerges

