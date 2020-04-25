Meet Janira Gaxiola-Kremets, Culiacán-born, the first Mexican ring girl in boxing history to be known internationally. The 29-year-old beauty has been previously seen on HBO. Now with Hennessy, she appears at Golden Boy Promotions exclusively on DAZN.

“I’ve been so blessed to have worked alongside with ‘Golden Boy’ and Oscar De La Hoya for six years now,” Kremets says. “Oscar is the best. He is a very dear and close friend of mine”.

Janira Kremets is the first Mexican ring girl in boxing / Pic: Instagram / official.janira

Kremets debuted as the ring card girl at “Fight of The Century”, featuring Floyd Mayweather Jr. up against Manny Pacquiao.

“May-Pac was my very first event ever. I still don’t know how I managed to do it that entire week. I was extremely nervous, but hey, I survived after all.”

Janira Kremets / Pic: Instagram / official.janira

Janira Kremets (far left) at ‘Fight of the Century’ Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao / Pic: Instagram / official.janira

The way it sometimes happens in boxing, Kremets entered the contest for the ring girl top spot at the “May-Pac” fight as an “underdog”. Yet, she took it all. Here is how it all happened:

“I never gave up on my dream of becoming the first Mexican ring girl in boxing,” she says. “I worked very hard and I was persistent.”

“Tecate did the try outs on a search for four official ring girls for the [Mayweather vs Pacquiao] fight and the company. I tried out, going up against the most beautiful women I’ve ever come across.”

“It was extremely intimidating, as I had absolutely zero experience, had no type of following. Technically a loser.”

“Four days later I got a call, and was chosen as one of the main girls.”

“I remember that day so vividly. I’ve never felt so accomplished and happy. That made me realize how capable I am of doing anything I set my mind to, if I work hard and don’t ever give up.”

“Here I am today, living the dream I thought was never reachable.”

Janira Kremets / Pic: Instagram / official.janira

“I represent all my Latino women. I’m honored and blessed to be able to do so and represent my flag.”

To date Janira Kremets has beautified some of the biggest matches of the current era of boxing. In addition to “May-Pac”, this includes both bouts between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, “The Money Fight” between Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor, and the list goes on.

L-R: Janira Kremets, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvare, Oscar De La Hoya, Gennady Golovkin / Pic: Instagram / official.janira

Janira Kremets at Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez / Pic: Instagram / official.janira

In addition to beautifying the punch-fiesta, Janira Kremets has been learning The Sweet Science as such.

“I just started to box this year. Let me tell you something – I think I might like it more than being a ring girl. I absolutely love the science of the sport.”

Janira Kremets inside the squared circle / Pic: Instagram / official.janira

Janira Kremets is expected to make her following appearance at the next fight of “Canelo” Alvarez, which might be in September. Meanwhile, you can follow her on Instagram.